Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-$2.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.03-2.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.39%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

