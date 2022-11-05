Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-$2.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.03-2.05 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.71.
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett
In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
