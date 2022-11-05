DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Guggenheim cut their price target on DraftKings to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.62.

DKNG stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $45.97.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

