DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Guggenheim cut their price target on DraftKings to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.62.
DraftKings Price Performance
DKNG stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $45.97.
Institutional Trading of DraftKings
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
