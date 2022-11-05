DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.00.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $112.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average of $125.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after buying an additional 1,154,632 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after buying an additional 667,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 949.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after buying an additional 590,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

