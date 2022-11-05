Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $844,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $93.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

