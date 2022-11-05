Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.30 EPS.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,826,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,602,000 after purchasing an additional 184,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

