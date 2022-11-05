Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $93.61. 4,813,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,362. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $844,253. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

