DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40-14.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.55 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Up 7.5 %

NYSE:DXC traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,821. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.