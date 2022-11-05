Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.17% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.
