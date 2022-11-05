Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.17% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

