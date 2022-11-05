Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Eagle Bulk Shipping has a payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to earn $9.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance
EGLE traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 470,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $709.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGLE. B. Riley cut their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
