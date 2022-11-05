Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to earn $9.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

EGLE traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 470,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $709.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $162.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGLE. B. Riley cut their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

