Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 18th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.68 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
