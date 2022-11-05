Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 18th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.68 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter worth $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $163,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

