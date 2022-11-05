Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EIM stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
Featured Stories
