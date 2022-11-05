Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EIM stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 49,803 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 74,830 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 34.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $1,089,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.