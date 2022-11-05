eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $62.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.73% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $76.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CWM LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 712,386 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 31,712 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.