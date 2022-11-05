Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,995 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 80.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 3,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 73,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.