Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64.

