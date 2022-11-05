EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $851.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $767.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $740.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $764.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $699.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $22,959,529. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $17,405,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

