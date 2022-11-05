EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price to $60.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens cut Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $3.60 on Friday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 583,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,006. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Itron will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 387,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itron by 126.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at $1,064,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at $36,741,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Itron by 23.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

