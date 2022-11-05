Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $53.69 million and approximately $47,304.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018165 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,932,152,653 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

