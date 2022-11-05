Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 3.5% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,032 shares of company stock valued at $170,502,407 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

NYSE LLY traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,004,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,099. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.70. The firm has a market cap of $339.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

