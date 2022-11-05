Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.93

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.93 and traded as low as $36.04. Emera shares last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 1,254 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMRAF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.