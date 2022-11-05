Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.33) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Empiric Student Property to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 105 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($0.98) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of LON ESP opened at GBX 86.20 ($1.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £520.09 million and a P/E ratio of 574.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Empiric Student Property has a 1 year low of GBX 74 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.80 ($1.20). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.29.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

