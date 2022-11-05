Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James decreased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

