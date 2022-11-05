Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,400 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.17% of Popular worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Popular by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 93,070 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Popular by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Popular by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.31. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.01%.

In other Popular news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

