Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 119,000 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,542,000 after acquiring an additional 531,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.94 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.41.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

