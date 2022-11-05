Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shell were worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Shell by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Shell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $205.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.84) to GBX 3,200 ($37.00) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.69) to GBX 2,900 ($33.53) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,550 ($29.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.13) to GBX 2,761 ($31.92) in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,119.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

