Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $88.04.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

