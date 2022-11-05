Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,772 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 12,742.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 67.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXO opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

