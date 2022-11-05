Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $13.09 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125,200 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 20,716 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 182,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 86,065 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 81,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 42,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 239,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

