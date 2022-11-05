Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.42 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $188.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.34 and a 200 day moving average of $172.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.36.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,033 shares of company stock worth $5,968,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

