Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 123,610 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,610 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.22% of Vontier worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 256.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 331.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 107.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.