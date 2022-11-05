Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.27 ($0.01). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.01), with a volume of 518,006 shares traded.

Empyrean Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.86 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.