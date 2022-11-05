Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 318,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Profile

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,245,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,652. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

