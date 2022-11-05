Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Price Target Raised to €24.00 at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVFGet Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from €21.50 ($21.50) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Encavis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENCVF remained flat at 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday.

Encavis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's portfolio includes 208 solar parks and 96 wind parks with a capacity of around 3.2 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.