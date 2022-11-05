Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Price Target Raised to €24.00 at Berenberg Bank

Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from €21.50 ($21.50) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Encavis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENCVF remained flat at 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday.

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's portfolio includes 208 solar parks and 96 wind parks with a capacity of around 3.2 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland.

