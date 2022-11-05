Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Lessened by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.9 %

ET traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.30. 17,958,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,298,290. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.