Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Enerplus has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enerplus to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Enerplus Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE ERF traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 3,165,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,282. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 81.63%. The firm had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Enerplus by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

