EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

EngageSmart stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,394.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $55,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $731,460 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the first quarter worth $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 17.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

