Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.73.

Enovix Price Performance

NASDAQ ENVX remained flat at $10.74 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,421,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,597. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. Enovix has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,791,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $2,079,115. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

