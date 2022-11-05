Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Entegris by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,091,000 after buying an additional 359,082 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Entegris by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

