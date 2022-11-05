Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives $9.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,386 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 636,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

