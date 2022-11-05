Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQXGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Equinox Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.30 to C$4.90 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.35.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.