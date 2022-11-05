Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Equinox Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.30 to C$4.90 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.35.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

