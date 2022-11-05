Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.16.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 3,977,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. On average, analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,215,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,938,000 after buying an additional 187,970 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after buying an additional 636,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after buying an additional 149,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 1,533,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

