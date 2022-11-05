Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Trading Down 8%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 76,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,177,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Equitable

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,565. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.