Ergo (ERG) Tops One Day Volume of $1.19 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00009376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $123.25 million and $1.19 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00323895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00020544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00122762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.00746681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.00578608 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00228346 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,888,749 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.