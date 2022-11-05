European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Cut to $18.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

European Wax Center Price Performance

NASDAQ EWCZ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,391. The stock has a market cap of $911.14 million, a PE ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. European Wax Center had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. Analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 329,614 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

