European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EWCZ. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

EWCZ stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 844,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,391. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.57. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.14 million, a PE ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. European Wax Center had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in European Wax Center by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in European Wax Center by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in European Wax Center in the first quarter valued at $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in European Wax Center by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in European Wax Center by 59.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

