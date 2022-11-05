Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RE stock opened at $333.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.59. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $337.50.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,963. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,655,000 after acquiring an additional 91,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after acquiring an additional 276,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

