Everipedia 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.89 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $51.20 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

