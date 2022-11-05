Everipedia Market Cap Reaches $51.55 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $51.55 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,643.56 or 0.31185470 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

