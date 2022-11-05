Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXAS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Up 16.2 %

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,258,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,217. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $104.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.