Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Cowen

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Exelixis to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. Analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 439.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 2,866,622 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,015,000 after buying an additional 1,965,534 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $27,393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 920.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,872,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,989,000 after buying an additional 1,689,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,490,000 after buying an additional 1,660,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

