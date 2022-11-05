Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Exponent by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Exponent by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $97.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $127.61.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

